Mizzou journalism school faculty criticize system president

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- University of Missouri-Columbia Journalism School faculty members are criticizing the university system's president for comments and actions they say could discourage dissent.

Fifteen faculty members signed a letter Monday to Mun Choi, who is also chancellor at the system's flagship Columbia campus, the Columbia Missourian reported.

The letter comes after Choi last week faced backlash for blocking students on Twitter who criticized the school's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He unblocked them the next day in the face of a potential lawsuit.

He also came under criticism for a July meeting during which the Columbia Daily Tribune reported he told administrators and top university officials he expected their support for a decision by him and the university system's governing board to keep a Thomas Jefferson statue on campus in Columbia.

The letter said those actions could have a "chilling effect" on the university's School of Journalism and on free speech at the university.