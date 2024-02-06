Mizzou announces elimination of 12 graduate programs

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The University of Missouri will eliminate 12 graduate programs amid continuing budget concerns and in an effort to respond to changing educational needs, chancellor Alexander Cartwright announced Wednesday.

Seven of the 12 programs will merge with existing programs, one will include a broader curriculum, and the remaining four will be completely closed. The changes come after a yearlong review by a task force, which had recommended eliminating 27 graduate programs, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Cartwright said the goal of the changes is to make the university's academic programs innovative and better suited to meet new educational challenges.

"Things change," Cartwright said. "What we're trying to do is think about how to prepare our students better. That really is the goal."

Students already enrolled in the targeted programs will be able to complete their degrees. And Cartwright said he doesn't expect any faculty or staff to lose their positions "at this time."