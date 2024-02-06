Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency holds Earthquake Summit

Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency brought experts from across the state and beyond Thursday, March 21, to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau to give presentations about what government agencies are doing to prepare in case of a major earthquake.

The conference also featured other presentations around the topics of earthquakes, including myths surrounding the New Madrid earthquakes, Turkey's earthquakes, earthquake insurance and communicating during a crisis.

The audience consisted of professionals from government agencies, such as Federal Emergency Management Agency, but also civilians looking to learn more about their communities' disaster planning methods.

Dams

Lucas Krumwiede, Army Corps of Engineers dam safety program manager, and Ryan Stack, Missouri Department of Natural Resources chief engineer of dam and reservoir safety program, presented information on the status of dams in Missouri and how their safety is measured.

Krumwiede said dam safety has evolved over the years, but dam safety has had a shorter history than its construction. Governments passed legislation over dam safety after disasters happened.

"There were really only in a limited number of states that had dam safety programs in place prior to 1900," he said. "These failures led to the passing of the federal guidelines for dam safety. This is also when (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) was created."

Krumwiede said there are nearly 92,000 dams in the U.S. and the Army Corps of Engineers owns 748 of them. The Corps of Engineers is a self-regulated dam owner. He said they do consider earthquakes when designing and evaluating dams.

Krumwiede said Corps teams have inspected their dams throughout their history, but that can change if an earthquake were to happen.

"In situations such as the New Madrid (Fault), we're very likely going to have multiple impacts or multiple projects (dams) that may be impacted. So we'll need to prioritize when and where we're going to be able to perform those inspections and we would prioritize that based on risk," he said. "If there's a large amount of consequences associated with a dam or if it's already in disrepair, we're certainly going to get there as quickly as we can."

Stack said Missouri has more than 5,000 dams, with 4,899 being unregulated and 732 of them regulated.

"Across the nation, we were ranked No. 3 for the most dams," Stack said. "Missouri was No. 1 in the most unsafe dams in the nation."

He said the qualifications for a body of water to be considered for a dam is it either being 6 feet in height and 50 acres of feet or 25 feet in height and 15 acres of feet.

Hospitals and health care

John Whitaker, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' Public Health emergency response coordinator, described examples to the audience of what hospitals could expect of a higher magnitude earthquake situation. He also explored how it could affect hospitals' ability to transport patients.

"So many buildings will be damaged and unsafe. That will probably include a lot of health care facilities," Whitaker said. "We also know that aftershocks will likely continue if there's a big earthquake, and then imagine they will probably continue for weeks or months. So it's not like it's one event and it's done."

He said he didn't know how many people could be affected, but he gave estimates in this area.

"I think the estimate for fatalities is around 700 for just the Southeast Missouri area, and we expect injuries that will need some sort of treatment, probably around 10,000. The population ... as you go further north towards St. Louis is a lot greater," Whitaker said.

He said in this situation, state assets would be deployed as quickly as possible, but with the amount of states asking for federal assets at the time, there would probably be a delay.