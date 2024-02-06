Missouri's second female Supreme Court judge announces retirement

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Supreme Court Judge Laura Denvir Stith on Tuesday announced she's retiring from the state's high court.

Stith, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2001 by former Gov. Bob Holden, will step down March 8.

She was only the second woman to serve on the state's seven-member high court. Stith was later joined by Judges Patricia Breckenridge and Mary Russell, who still sit on the court.

Stith will have worked two decades as a Supreme Court judge by the time she steps down. She is the longest-serving judge currently on the Missouri Supreme Court.

"I hope that in some small way my service over the last 20 years has continued to be a model for women lawyers and other minorities throughout Missouri that the court system of Missouri is open to all those who wish to serve, whatever their gender, race, ethnicity or type of legal practice," Stith said in a statement.