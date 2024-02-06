All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 3, 2021

Missouri's second female Supreme Court judge announces retirement

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Supreme Court Judge Laura Denvir Stith on Tuesday announced she's retiring from the state's high court. Stith, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2001 by former Gov. Bob Holden, will step down March 8. She was only the second woman to serve on the state's seven-member high court. Stith was later joined by Judges Patricia Breckenridge and Mary Russell, who still sit on the court...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Missouri Supreme Court Judge Laura Denvir Stith, left, sits on the bench in 2016 at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City, Missouri. Stith announced Tuesday she will be retiring in March.
Missouri Supreme Court Judge Laura Denvir Stith, left, sits on the bench in 2016 at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City, Missouri. Stith announced Tuesday she will be retiring in March.Associated Press file photo

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Supreme Court Judge Laura Denvir Stith on Tuesday announced she's retiring from the state's high court.

Stith, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2001 by former Gov. Bob Holden, will step down March 8.

She was only the second woman to serve on the state's seven-member high court. Stith was later joined by Judges Patricia Breckenridge and Mary Russell, who still sit on the court.

Stith will have worked two decades as a Supreme Court judge by the time she steps down. She is the longest-serving judge currently on the Missouri Supreme Court.

"I hope that in some small way my service over the last 20 years has continued to be a model for women lawyers and other minorities throughout Missouri that the court system of Missouri is open to all those who wish to serve, whatever their gender, race, ethnicity or type of legal practice," Stith said in a statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Chief Justice George Draper in his State of the Judiciary address, delivered virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, called Stith a "dedicated jurist."

"She will leave a lasting legacy in the areas of ethics, gender and justice," he said.

Stith plans to do pro bono and other volunteer work once she retires. She said she's offered to volunteer for Legal Aid of Western Missouri, which provides free civil legal aid to people who can't afford it.

A board of governor-appointed citizens, lawyers elected by the Missouri Bar Association, and the chief justice will review Supreme Court applications to fill the vacancy and then recommend three to the governor. Republican Gov. Mike Parson will pick from those recommendations and appoint Stith's replacement.

Voters will weigh in on whether Parson made the right choice during the first general election following the judge's first year in office.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy