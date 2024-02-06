Missouri's second batch of vaccine smaller than anticipated

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday lauded the rollout of Pfizer's COVID vaccine, but it appears the second-week supply will be thousands of doses smaller than anticipated.

Missouri received about 51,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and vaccinations of frontline health care workers began Monday. The state initially said it would get another 63,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, as well as 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine if that version receives federal clearance.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randall Williams said it now appears Missouri's next batch of the Pfizer vaccine will be 25% to 30% less than originally expected. He said the variance was "not unanticipated" given the vast rollout nationwide, but he's still trying to determine from federal officials what changed.

Meanwhile, Parson, in response to a question at a news conference, seemed to indicate he wasn't sure whether he would get vaccinated, but his spokeswoman later clarified he planned to do so.

Parson and his wife are among the 353,038 Missourians who have contracted the virus. Both were diagnosed in September, and neither required hospitalization.

"You know, I've had COVID-19 so I think my personal view would be I would want to make sure a lot of other people got it (the vaccine) before I have it," Parson said. But as for himself, he added, "We'll make that decision as we move forward as it comes more available." It wasn't clear whether he meant he wanted more information about the value of a COVID-19 survivor getting vaccinated.

Parson's spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, later said in an email Parson "has full intentions of getting the COVID vaccine. Since he has already had COVID, however, he will wait until his age group is eligible to receive the vaccine according to the phases of Missouri's vaccine plan." Parson is 65.