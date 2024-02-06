JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's professional sports teams announced Friday that they have launched an initiative petition drive to put the legalization of sports betting on the November ballot.

The initiative is an attempt to sidestep the Missouri Senate, where bills to allow sports betting have repeatedly stalled. Missouri is one of just a dozen states where sports wagering remains illegal more than five years after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to adopt it.

Vermont became the latest state to join the tend, launching mobile sports betting Thursday.

Although sports betting has expanded rapidly, the odds for additional state legislatures to embrace it appear iffy in 2024 because of political resistance and the sometimes competing financial interests of existing gambling operators.

The Missouri sports teams said they began circulating petitions last week and had planned to gather signatures over the weekend at a St. Louis Cardinals offseason event and a St. Louis Blues home game.

Fans watch during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins on April in Kansas City. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press, file

Other teams in the coalition include the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals, and the Kansas City Current and St. Louis City soccer teams. Supporters have until May to submit the roughly 180,000 signatures of registered voters needed to qualify for the ballot.