Missouri's only unaccredited school district gets upgraded

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's only unaccredited public school district won an upgrade Friday following improvement in student achievement and graduation rates.

The State Board of Education decided to grant provisional accreditation to the Normandy school system in suburban St. Louis, effective Jan. 2. The school district has been unaccredited since September 2012 and has been run by a state-appointed board for the past several years.

As an unaccredited district, state law has required Normandy to pay tuition for students who choose to transfer to better-performing schools in the area. Provisional accreditation means that could end, though state officials said Friday neighboring school districts have agreed to continue teaching the roughly 600 transfer students from Normandy through the end of the current school year. Some transfer students may be allowed to remain even longer at their new schools if they are nearing graduation from high school or middle school.

Missouri has 511 accredited school districts.

Normandy will join five others as provisionally accredited -- the rural Calhoun district in west-central Missouri; Hickman Mills in the Kansas City area; the Kansas City district; Hayti in Southeast Missouri; and Riverview Gardens in suburban St. Louis.