Missouri's only abortion clinic gets license

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri's health department on Thursday issued another license to the state's only abortion clinic following a yearlong legal battle over whether the Planned Parenthood center could stay open.

"We are pleased to put the licensure issue to rest after more than a year of being targeted by Missouri's health department," said Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, in a statement.

The Department of Health and Senior Services last year declined to renew the clinic's license, which meant the clinic wouldn't have been allowed to provide abortions.