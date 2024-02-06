All sections
June 26, 2020
Missouri's only abortion clinic gets license
ST. LOUIS -- Missouri's health department on Thursday issued another license to the state's only abortion clinic following a yearlong legal battle over whether the Planned Parenthood center could stay open.

"We are pleased to put the licensure issue to rest after more than a year of being targeted by Missouri's health department," said Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, in a statement.

The Department of Health and Senior Services last year declined to renew the clinic's license, which meant the clinic wouldn't have been allowed to provide abortions.

Planned Parenthood sued. After a yearlong legal battle, the state's Administrative Hearing Commission ruled in May that the health department was wrong not to renew the clinic's license.

Rodriguez said the health department conducted another inspection at the St. Louis clinic before issuing the license.

"That process was prompt, the inspectors were cordial, and we appreciate the department's work to issue the license," Rodriguez said.

The health department, which is represented by the state Attorney General's Office, hasn't indicated whether it will appeal the Administrative Hearing Commission ruling. Monday is the deadline to appeal.

