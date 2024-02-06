Missouri's new child care law causing unintended disruptions

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Day care operators say a loophole in a new law regulating the number of children younger than 5 allowed in unlicensed home-based days cares is forcing operators of some licensed day care facilities to turn away children.

Before the law took effect Aug. 28, unlicensed, in-home childcare providers could care for four or fewer unrelated children and an unlimited number of related children. Under the new law, unlicensed providers may care for only six children, and no more than three younger than 2. The day care operators' own children older than 5, however, are exempt from the total count.

The law does not include that exemption for children older than 5 for licensed day care operators, who must count their own children, regardless of age. That oversight has forced some licensed day care operators to turn away unrelated children in order to stay within their licensed capacity, The Columbia Missourian reported.

The new law is called Nathan's Law, after Nathan Blecha, who was 3 months old when he died in an unlicensed child care home in 2007.

Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, who sponsored the laws, said the effect on licensed providers was an oversight but she does not intend to change it.

"The law is not perfect, but the problem is being handled by regulations and the use of a waiver process by the Department of Health and Senior Services," Schupp said.

To fix the loophole, the state is granting variances to licensed care homes for their biological children age 5 and older on a case-by-case basis. Not all licensed providers, however, qualify for the variance. For example, grandchildren can't be included under the variance.