Missouri's minimum wage law takes effect

ST. LOUIS -- On the day that thousands of St. Louis workers got pay cuts because of a new state law, Mayor Lyda Krewson, faith leaders and others gathered in support of a higher wage and offered plans about what happens next.

A $10 minimum wage in St. Louis went into effect in May after a two-year court battle.

Days later, the Republican-led Missouri Legislature passed a bill that requires a $7.70 per hour minimum wage statewide.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens allowed the measure to become law without his signature.

The effect is felt in Kansas City, too. Kansas City voters on Aug. 8 approved a $10 minimum wage with incremental increases to $15 by 2022, a vote negated by the new state law.

Supporters of the higher wage in St. Louis held an afternoon protest.

Krewson said she'll be asking for signatures on a petition toward a November 2018 ballot measure. The effort, called "Raise Up Missouri," requires 100,000 signatures by May.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James said in a statement he also supports the ballot initiative.

Other supporters include Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Supporters of the new law said it will help, not hurt, low-wage workers.

Greitens declined comment Monday but has said previously the higher wage in St. Louis forces small businesses to cut hours or cut jobs.