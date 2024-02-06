All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 27, 2021

Missouri's Methodists reaffirm denominational position on Boy Scouts

The Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) last week said it continues to "strongly recommend" the advice of the denomination's chief finance agency to end the practice of local churches' "chartering" of Boy Scout, Cub Scout and Explorer troops...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Boy Scouts of America (BSA) uniforms are displayed in the retail store at the headquarters for the BSA's French Creek Council on Feb. 28, 2020, in Summit Township, Pennsylvania.
Boy Scouts of America (BSA) uniforms are displayed in the retail store at the headquarters for the BSA's French Creek Council on Feb. 28, 2020, in Summit Township, Pennsylvania.Christopher Millette ~ Erie Times-News via AP, file

The Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) last week said it continues to "strongly recommend" the advice of the denomination's chief finance agency to end the practice of local churches' "chartering" of Boy Scout, Cub Scout and Explorer troops.

The Columbia, Missouri-based conference office released a detailed clarification Wednesday making clear its support of the general church's guidance.

"You may recall that the Office of Finance & Administration released a statement with respect to the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and the United Methodist General Council on Finance & Administration's recommendation that churches end their chartering agreements in late August 2021. It has now come to our attention that some in our local churches have heard rumors that the Missouri Annual Conference has eased its position since issuing that statement. This is simply not true," the statement read. "Local churches with current chartering agreements should begin a conversation with troop leaders about ending their agreements no later than December 31, 2021. This recommendation was made in August and (it) still stands."

The Missouri Conference said troops may still use a local church's building if "a facilities use agreement that clearly requires adequate insurance and does everything possible to insulate the local church from unwanted liabilities" is put in place.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rationale

According to the Missouri statement, the issue has to do with the BSA's current bankruptcy proceedings and protecting the UMC.

"Under a chartering agreement, the church is essentially agreeing to 'own' the troop. It means that the church is, in some way, assuming responsibility for the actions of the troop and its leaders even when conducting activities in places over which the local church has no control. A very large percentage of the claims brought by claimants against the Boy Scouts of America arose from activities in places like scout camps. If a church ends its charter but allows the troop to continue operating in its facilities under a Facilities Use Agreement, the church very likely maintains some responsibility for actions occurring at the church, but likely removes responsibility for activities that happen anywhere else."

History

In February 2020, the BSA announced its national organization would file for bankruptcy to allow it to continue carrying on the mission while also compensating sexual abuse victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting. While the bankruptcy is ongoing, the BSA, along with its local councils, recently reached an agreement with representatives of most of the victims on a proposed $850 million settlement.

In a statement this summer, the UMC said it was "disappointed and very concerned that the BSA did not include its sponsoring organizations, usually local churches, in the agreement with the claimants. This leaves as many as 5,000 United Methodist U.S. congregations — or more than 15 percent of congregations in America — exposed to lawsuits by the potential claimants."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy