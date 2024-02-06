Missouri's Methodists reaffirm denominational position on Boy Scouts

The Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) last week said it continues to "strongly recommend" the advice of the denomination's chief finance agency to end the practice of local churches' "chartering" of Boy Scout, Cub Scout and Explorer troops.
The Columbia, Missouri-based conference office released a detailed clarification Wednesday making clear its support of the general church's guidance.
"You may recall that the Office of Finance & Administration released a statement with respect to the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and the United Methodist General Council on Finance & Administration's recommendation that churches end their chartering agreements in late August 2021. It has now come to our attention that some in our local churches have heard rumors that the Missouri Annual Conference has eased its position since issuing that statement. This is simply not true," the statement read. "Local churches with current chartering agreements should begin a conversation with troop leaders about ending their agreements no later than December 31, 2021. This recommendation was made in August and (it) still stands."
The Missouri Conference said troops may still use a local church's building if "a facilities use agreement that clearly requires adequate insurance and does everything possible to insulate the local church from unwanted liabilities" is put in place.
According to the Missouri statement, the issue has to do with the BSA's current bankruptcy proceedings and protecting the UMC.
"Under a chartering agreement, the church is essentially agreeing to 'own' the troop. It means that the church is, in some way, assuming responsibility for the actions of the troop and its leaders even when conducting activities in places over which the local church has no control. A very large percentage of the claims brought by claimants against the Boy Scouts of America arose from activities in places like scout camps. If a church ends its charter but allows the troop to continue operating in its facilities under a Facilities Use Agreement, the church very likely maintains some responsibility for actions occurring at the church, but likely removes responsibility for activities that happen anywhere else."
In February 2020, the BSA announced its national organization would file for bankruptcy to allow it to continue carrying on the mission while also compensating sexual abuse victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting. While the bankruptcy is ongoing, the BSA, along with its local councils, recently reached an agreement with representatives of most of the victims on a proposed $850 million settlement.
In a statement this summer, the UMC said it was "disappointed and very concerned that the BSA did not include its sponsoring organizations, usually local churches, in the agreement with the claimants. This leaves as many as 5,000 United Methodist U.S. congregations — or more than 15 percent of congregations in America — exposed to lawsuits by the potential claimants."
