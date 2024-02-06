Missouri's Methodists reaffirm denominational position on Boy Scouts

The Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) last week said it continues to "strongly recommend" the advice of the denomination's chief finance agency to end the practice of local churches' "chartering" of Boy Scout, Cub Scout and Explorer troops.

The Columbia, Missouri-based conference office released a detailed clarification Wednesday making clear its support of the general church's guidance.

"You may recall that the Office of Finance & Administration released a statement with respect to the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and the United Methodist General Council on Finance & Administration's recommendation that churches end their chartering agreements in late August 2021. It has now come to our attention that some in our local churches have heard rumors that the Missouri Annual Conference has eased its position since issuing that statement. This is simply not true," the statement read. "Local churches with current chartering agreements should begin a conversation with troop leaders about ending their agreements no later than December 31, 2021. This recommendation was made in August and (it) still stands."

The Missouri Conference said troops may still use a local church's building if "a facilities use agreement that clearly requires adequate insurance and does everything possible to insulate the local church from unwanted liabilities" is put in place.