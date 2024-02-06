Missouri's jobless rate down slightly in May but still high

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Unemployment in Missouri dropped slightly last month but was still nearly three times what it was before the coronavirus arrived, according to data released Thursday by the state Economic Development Department.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 10.1% in May, which was down from 10.2% in April and was lower than the national rate for May of 13.3%.

The Department of Economic Development said Thursday it adjusted the previously reported seasonally adjusted jobless rate for April from 9.7% to 10.2% because of federal changes used to calculate that rate.

The last time Missouri's unemployment rate came close to these levels was during the Great Recession, when it peaked at 9.9%.

Unemployment was at 3.5% in February when the virus arrived. Joblessness increased to 4.4% in March before it shot up to 10.2% in April.