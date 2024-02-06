In a 23-page ruling released Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the case of a title company employee injured in an Aug. 29, 2013, fall in the former Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse -- now part of the new City Hall complex at 44 N. Lorimier St. -- be remanded, or sent back, to the original trial court.

The justices, ruling en banc -- meaning it was a decision of the entire court -- found the instructions to the jury were in error.

On Dec. 29, 2020, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, based in Springfield, Missouri, upheld a $427,500 personal injury award to Pamela D. Allen.

The appeals court ruling upheld the May 3, 2019, verdict reached by a Stoddard County jury in Bloomfield, Missouri, after a three-day trial, which found the State of Missouri liable for Allen's injuries.

Originally, Allen and her husband, Kelly D. Allen, had sued the state, which was using the courthouse in 2013, and the City of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau County because the latter government entities jointly owned the 1854-era building at the time of the incident. The trial-court jury excused the city and county from financial culpability, finding the state 90% liable and 10% liable, which reduced the size of the award to $427,500.

Plaintiff reaction

Attorney Michael Moroni, whose practice is in Bloomfield, was one of the two attorneys representing Allen.

He commented on the high court's decision Tuesday.

"I'm disappointed it reversed the judgment based on the jury instruction but I'm happy the court ruled against the defendants' sovereign immunity argument," he said.

The high court, in its rendered opinion, said because the jury was "improperly instructed on the law of sovereign immunity for the reasons claimed by the state, the state is entitled to further proceedings."

The Office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had requested the verdict be reversed because one of the trial jury's instructions "was a misstatement of the law and the state never waived sovereign immunity."

In vacating the judgment, the justices also said the 32nd Judicial Circuit Court is being directed to consider the liability of all three original defendants in the Allens' suit -- state, city and county.

Kelly Allen's claim of loss of consortium was upheld by the justices.