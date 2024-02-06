Missouri's Greitens among governors meeting with Trump

The visit is the fifth Greitens has made to the nation’s capital since January.

Greitens in March visited Washington, D.C., to meet with federal officials, including Trump and Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Vice President Mike Pence in February visited Greitens in Missouri to talk about job growth in St. Louis. Pence and Greitens also helped clean up a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis after it was vandalized.