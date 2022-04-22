Missouri's GOP-led House sends income tax break to Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led House passed a bill Thursday that would give rebates of up to $1,000 for state income taxes owed this year.

Lawmakers voted 103-44 to send the nonrefundable tax credit legislation to the GOP-led Senate, where Republican Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said it faces an uncertain path forward.

The House proposal would allow for rebates of up to $500 per individual or $1,000 for married couples.

In practice, if an individual owes $1 in state income taxes when they file, they would be repaid $1. If an individual owes $600 in income taxes, they would be reimbursed $500.

Individuals and couples who didn't owe anything wouldn't qualify.

The legislation would set aside $1 billion in surplus revenue to pay for the tax rebates.

Republican proponents in the House said Missouri should return money to taxpayers when it has a surplus.

"We think Missouri taxpayers should get it back and that they know what to do with it better than we do," said Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, who sponsored the legislation.