JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed legislation to once again try to kick Planned Parenthood out of the state's Medicaid program.

Parson's signature could mean Missouri joins a small band of states -- Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas, according to Planned Parenthood -- to have successfully blocked Medicaid funding for the organization.

"Our administration has been the strongest pro-life administration in Missouri history," Parson said. "We've ended all elective abortions in this state, approved new support for mothers, expecting mothers, and children, and, with this bill, ensured that we are not sending taxpayer dollars to abortion providers for any purpose."

In Missouri, Republicans have tried for years to block Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood clinics because of its association with abortion. That has continued even though Planned Parenthood no longer performs abortions in Missouri.

A state law prohibiting most abortions took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a nationwide right to abortion in June 2022.