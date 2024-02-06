All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 8, 2021

Missouri's 'Good Samaritan' law protects individuals seeking medical assistance for overdoses

There are laws in place designed to protect those who, in good faith, seek emergency medical assistance for someone who is experiencing an overdose. Missouri’s “Good Samaritan” law provides people who witness or experience an overdose with immunity from multiple drug crimes if they call 911 to report it...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Containers depicting OxyContin prescription pill bottles lie on the ground in front of the Department of Health and Human Services' headquarters April 5, 2019, in Washington as protesters demonstrate against the FDA's opioid prescription drug approval practices.
Containers depicting OxyContin prescription pill bottles lie on the ground in front of the Department of Health and Human Services' headquarters April 5, 2019, in Washington as protesters demonstrate against the FDA's opioid prescription drug approval practices.Patrick Semansky ~ Associated Press, file

There are laws in place designed to protect those who, in good faith, seek emergency medical assistance for someone who is experiencing an overdose.

Missouri’s “Good Samaritan” law provides people who witness or experience an overdose with immunity from multiple drug crimes if they call 911 to report it.

“Missouri’s ‘Good Samaritan’ law offers a great deal of legal immunity to any citizen who may need to seek emergency medical treatment for someone suffering from an overdose,” said Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department. “It is important to let the public know that they cannot, for the sake of the victim, hesitate to call 911 if treatment is needed. We suggest that everyone become well-versed and educated on this law as it may save a friend or family member’s life someday.”

Although the law does provide immunity from many crimes — including possession of a controlled substance, possession of an imitation controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, sale of alcohol to a minor, possession of an altered ID, purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor, violation of a restraining order and violation of probation or parole — it does not offer protection from other crimes, such as distribution of a controlled substance, manufacturing of drugs or any active warrants the caller may have.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to a Missouri Overdose Rescue and Education resource sheet from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, signs of an overdose include unresponsiveness, shallow or no breathing, cold and clammy skin, gurgling or snoring, blue or gray lips and nails and small “pinpoint” pupils. Some common risk factors for an opioid overdose include using drugs after a period of not using, such as following rehab or jail; a change in the strength, amount, supplier or location of use; being sick with a respiratory disease such as the flu, pneumonia, bronchitis or COVID-19; mixing opioids with other drugs; using alone; and injecting.

DHSS recommends multiple steps on how to respond to an overdose. First, it’s recommended to check the victim’s breathing and clear their airway. Then, give the victim a dose of Narcan nasal spray, also known as naloxone, by placing the tip of the nozzle in one of their nostrils until fingers touch the bottom of their nose and firmly pressing the plunger to release the dose. Then, it’s recommended to call 911 and provide rescue breaths. DHSS warns that if you have to leave the victim, you should turn them on their side in the recovery position, otherwise you should stay with them until medical help arrives to ensure safety. If the victim doesn’t respond in two to three minutes, it’s recommended to give a second dose of Narcan in the other nostril. Once medical assistance arrives, DHSS recommends completing an anonymous overdose report at www.Mohopeproject.org/odreport.

DHSS recommends avoiding drug use, but does provide tips on how to use drugs safely to help protect from infection and overdose. It’s recommended to never use drugs alone, not share or reuse needles or other items, cleaning syringes with bleach, cleaning the injection site, starting with a tester shot, keeping Narcan available, taking turns using, going slow and disposing used items safely.

For more information on Missouri’s “Good Samaritan” law, visit www.health.mo.gov/safety/ems/more/pdf/good-samaritan-law.pdf. For community overdose resources, visit www.health.mo.gov/safety/ems/more/pdf/resource-sheet-for-community-distribution.pdf.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy