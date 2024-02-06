There are laws in place designed to protect those who, in good faith, seek emergency medical assistance for someone who is experiencing an overdose.

Missouri’s “Good Samaritan” law provides people who witness or experience an overdose with immunity from multiple drug crimes if they call 911 to report it.

“Missouri’s ‘Good Samaritan’ law offers a great deal of legal immunity to any citizen who may need to seek emergency medical treatment for someone suffering from an overdose,” said Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department. “It is important to let the public know that they cannot, for the sake of the victim, hesitate to call 911 if treatment is needed. We suggest that everyone become well-versed and educated on this law as it may save a friend or family member’s life someday.”

Although the law does provide immunity from many crimes — including possession of a controlled substance, possession of an imitation controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, sale of alcohol to a minor, possession of an altered ID, purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor, violation of a restraining order and violation of probation or parole — it does not offer protection from other crimes, such as distribution of a controlled substance, manufacturing of drugs or any active warrants the caller may have.