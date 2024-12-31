Missouri's Eric Schmitt appointed to key Senate roles

“I look forward to bringing my background as an attorney and former state attorney general to the Judiciary Committee and contributing to the important work on that committee, which includes working with the Trump Administration to restore trust in the Department of Justice and return to the rule of law,” Schmitt said in a news release.

Schmitt touted his previous committee work, which includes fighting to remove diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies with the Armed Services Committee, implementing rural broadband reforms with the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and providing oversight for the Department of Justice and other agencies under its jurisdiction on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Serving on the Senate Armed Services Committee, the Senate Commerce Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee allows me to better advocate for Missourians, including on critical Missouri military installations, rural broadband and law and order in our major cities like St. Louis and Kansas City,” Schmitt said.