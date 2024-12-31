All sections
NewsDecember 31, 2024

Missouri's Eric Schmitt appointed to key Senate roles

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) has been appointed to five key Senate committees for the 119th Congress, including the Commerce, Armed Services and Judiciary committees.

Southeast Missourian
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt acknowledges the crowd of supporters at his election night watch party in St. Louis after winning the 2022 GOP primary for U.S. Senate.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt acknowledges the crowd of supporters at his election night watch party in St. Louis after winning the 2022 GOP primary for U.S. Senate. Emily Curiel ~ The Kansas City Star via AP, file

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) announced his committee appointments Monday, Dec. 30, for the upcoming 119th Congress.

Schmitt will serve on five committees, including the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation, Armed Services and Joint Economic committees, which he had served on previously, along with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I look forward to bringing my background as an attorney and former state attorney general to the Judiciary Committee and contributing to the important work on that committee, which includes working with the Trump Administration to restore trust in the Department of Justice and return to the rule of law,” Schmitt said in a news release.

Schmitt touted his previous committee work, which includes fighting to remove diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies with the Armed Services Committee, implementing rural broadband reforms with the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and providing oversight for the Department of Justice and other agencies under its jurisdiction on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Serving on the Senate Armed Services Committee, the Senate Commerce Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee allows me to better advocate for Missourians, including on critical Missouri military installations, rural broadband and law and order in our major cities like St. Louis and Kansas City,” Schmitt said.

Elections
State News
National News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

