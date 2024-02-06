Missouri's COVID death rate among nation's worst

The summer surge of COVID-19 is causing a spike in deaths in Missouri, including 124 reported Tuesday.

The state health department said 86 of those deaths were discovered in the department's weekly examination of death certificates from across the state. One of those deaths was in June, 52 in July and 33 earlier this month.

But 38 of the deaths were new, an unusually high one-day total. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, Missouri ranked fourth in per capita deaths over seven days, and that doesn't include the 124 newly reported deaths.

CDC information shows Louisiana has the worst seven-day COVID-19 death rate with six deaths per 100,000 residents, followed by Arkansas (5.5 deaths per capita); Nevada (4.3 deaths per capita); and Missouri (3.3 deaths per capita).

The delta variant began ravaging Missouri in June, causing a big rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Experts lay much of the blame on Missouri's low vaccination rate. The CDC says 50.2% of Missourians have initiated vaccination, compared to 59.8% of all Americans.

"The thing that's happening with delta is that it's so much more transmissible that the rates in some regions have passed where they were in the winter," said Dr. Clay Dunagan of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. "So the total number of deaths may well equal or exceed what they've seen before.

"But I also think that we have done a fairly good job of vaccinating the highest risk individuals and our mortality rates may not get quite as high as they were before. We can only hope that will be the case," Dunagan said during a briefing livestreamed on Facebook.