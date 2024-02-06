Missouri's COVID-19 response in spotlight at governor forum

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his Democratic opponent spent much of a candidate forum on Friday sparring over the governor's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parson and Democratic candidate Nicole Galloway, along with Libertarian candidate Rik Combs and Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer, spoke at the forum in Columbia hosted by the Missouri Press Association and KOMU-TV.

Galloway, the state auditor, is the only Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri. She used her opening statement and several other opportunities to attack Parson's handling of the virus that has sickened 139,164 Missourians and killed 2,395 since the pandemic began. Those numbers included 2,008 new confirmed cases announced Friday and 136 new deaths, though the state health department said all of those deaths occurred prior to October but were just reported.

Galloway called for "a complete reset" on the state's approach to COVID-19, one driven by science and data.

"He's had his chance," Galloway said of Parson. "He's failed the test of leadership. He's just in over his head."

Since the onset of the virus, Parson has urged Missourians to wear masks, practice social distancing and practice hand hygiene. But unlike many governors, he has not issued any mandates. Several local cities and counties have instead issued their own stricter guidelines since Parson allowed Missouri to reopen June 16.

Parson lauded his "balanced approach" that he said has brought the death rate down significantly -- from 8% of people infected in April to currently 0.7%. Meanwhile, he said the state's 7% unemployment rate is far below what experts had predicted, and more than 8 in 10 Missouri school children are back in the classroom.

"You've got to be able to deal with the virus," Parson said. "You've got to be able to deal with the economy. You've got to be able to get kids back in school safely."

But Galloway cited some concerning statistics, such as a big spike in hospitalizations, which reached record daily totals multiple times in September and October. The number of people hospitalized in Missouri on June 15 was 590; on Friday, it was 1,303. Much of the spike has been in rural areas.