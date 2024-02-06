Missouri's biggest campuses report several coronavirus cases

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri's biggest university campuses are both reporting large numbers of students with confirmed cases of the coronavirus as in-person classes resume for the fall semester.

The University of Missouri-Columbia's COVID-19 online dashboard on Tuesday cited 159 known active cases of the virus, and 168 total positive tests since the university began receiving data from Boone County on Wednesday. Students began arriving on campus in mid-August. Enrollment at the Columbia campus is 30,849.

Meanwhile, at Missouri State University in Springfield, the university reported 140 confirmed students cases of COVID-19 in the first full week of in-person classes. Enrollment at the Springfield campus is 19,733.

Outbreaks have been reported at colleges and universities across the U.S. since classes resumed. The University of Alabama on Monday reported 531 confirmed cases since last week at its Tuscaloosa campus. Notre Dame, Michigan State and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are among universities that have moved classes online.

The University of Missouri said in a news release that any student testing positive will be required to provide a list of close contacts. Classrooms are required to be set up for social distancing.