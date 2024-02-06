Tornadoes that ripped across Southeast Missouri Friday night created an “Armageddon situation” for first responders, Gov. Mike Kehoe said Saturday, while touring damage in Butler County.

Kehoe promised that recovery resources would be available to residents and that he is in close contact with federal officials to bring additional help to those impacted.

“Last night’s storms had a horrific path. Over 27 counties were affected significantly, and at one time last night, between midnight and 4 a.m. we had 150 fires,” Kehoe said. “We had over 150,000 people out of electricity, multiple tornadoes, fatalities, looting, auto accidents, just you name it, kind of an Armageddon situation for emergency response people.

“But our emergency response people in our communities have done an unbelievable job. Local police departments, Missouri highway patrol, MoDOT, electric officials from co-ops and municipalities have all worked together to try to move through the storm. And that’s what the state is all about.”

Emergency management officials across the state are collecting data that will be shared with federal officials to determine if the threshold has been met for a federal disaster declaration.

“Unfortunately, a federal disaster declaration means that damage was significant,” Kehoe said. “So I hate to say that there’s enough to make it there, but I think we believe ... it’s been hitting thresholds that are required for federal assistance.”

The White House has let Federal Emergency Management Agency authorities know that Missouri is compiling information and will be providing it, he said.

“The White House has been very involved,” said Kehoe, who issued a state disaster declaration before the storms began because of the expected severity. “I was on the phone with them at the early stages last night, at 10 o’clock, 11 o’clock, at midnight and again this morning at 6 a.m. They’re very involved and understand what our critical needs are.”

As of mid-day Saturday, Missouri had reported 11 fatalities and one person missing. Of those, one was from Butler County and six from Wayne County.

“We hope that number doesn’t grow, but due to the intensity of storms and significant nature of what we saw, unfortunately, there could be more,” Kehoe said.

Butler County reported more than 500 homes and businesses damaged, as well as the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center.

Tornadoes were believed to have touched down late Friday into early Saturday in Ripley, Carter, Butler, Wayne and Dunklin counties.

National Weather Service teams arrived in Butler County mid-afternoon Saturday to begin assessments. Additional updates regarding the number and severity of the tornadoes were not expected until Saturday night.

Kehoe praised the efforts of first responders and residents who have helped with recovery efforts.