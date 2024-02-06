Missourians want action over too-high Illinois river levee

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri landowners and environmentalists are urging a federal agency to sanction a levee district on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, arguing the earthen barrier has been built above its authorized height, worsening flooding for its neighbors.

Great Rivers Habitat Alliance, a river conservation organization based in St. Louis, sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in October urging the agency to take action if the Sny Island Levee District in Illinois fails to reduce its levee height. FEMA didn't respond to the alliance but told The Associated Press it is working to resolve the issue.

Missouri residents have complained for years the Sny has been built several feet too high in some spots. The 60-mile system is north of St. Louis and protects roughly 115,000 acres of fertile Illinois farmland.

The upper Mississippi River is lined with levees protecting towns, businesses and hundreds of thousands of acres of agricultural land. But in times of flooding, water that would naturally flow over a flood plain is boxed out and forced elsewhere. Such redirecting of floodwater is especially concerning given the increasing volatility of the river, which has seen damaging flooding far more frequently in recent decades.

"These levees have a maximum height because in some instances they're supposed to be topped," said David Stokes, executive director of the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance. "You don't want to sacrifice a city to keep the farmland dry."

A study by the Army Corps of Engineers in 2017 found 40 percent of the 205 miles of levees from central Iowa to St. Louis were built above their authorized heights. Missouri, Iowa and Illinois all had levees in violation.

The Sny is the longest of those systems and, some Missouri residents say, the biggest violator. The Corps has said the Sny is up to 4 feet above authorized levels in some spots.