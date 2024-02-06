Missourians granted pardons include abuse victims

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Eric Greitens pardoned five people and commuted the sentence of four prisoners to time served before he resigned as Missouri's governor. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said the prisoners were released Friday, the same day Greitens commuted their sentences to time served. Those receiving pardons included:

Stacey Lannert: Lannert spent 18 years in prison for killing her father in 1990, when she was 18. Prosecutors argued she wanted his money, but she's said her father sexually abused her for years. She was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Former Republican Gov. Matt Blunt commuted her sentence in 2009. She now works as an assistant public defender.

Betty Coleman: Coleman was convicted in 1981 of the murder of Kerry Brummett of Jefferson City, a potential witness against her then-boyfriend in a burglary. Her boyfriend Doyle Williams was executed in 1996 for Brummett's murder. Then-Democratic Gov. Bob Holden granted clemency to Coleman in 2004. In issuing her pardon, Greitens said she "served 27 years in prison because her abusive boyfriend murdered someone, and she unknowingly and inadvertently played a role in the incident."

Judy Henderson: Henderson served more than three decades in prison for participating in a robbery resulting in the shooting death of Springfield jeweler Harry Klein. Investigators said Henderson's boyfriend shot Klein. The judge at Henderson's trial said she played a "relatively minor" role in the crime, but she was still sentenced to life in prison without parole for 50 years.

Greitens commuted her sentenced to time served in December and pardoned her Friday.

Mark Whittle: Greitens pardoned Whittle for a 1996 felony conviction related to repeated drunken-driving offenses. Whittle completed three years of probation in 2000 and went on to work for the state Department of Mental Health.