Missourians discuss being blocked on Greitens' social media

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri residents who have been blocked from posting opinions on Gov. Eric Greitens' social-media accounts say they are frustrated the governor apparently doesn't want to hear opinions from those who challenge or disagree with him.

The extent to which people have been blocked from the governor's social-media accounts is hard to determine. In August, the Columbia Missourian filed an open-records request to determine whether Greitens was blocking users, to obtain records of direct messages and to get information related to the accounts' creation. When Greitens' office refused to provide the information, the newspaper filed a complaint with the Attorney General's Office.

In response to the Missourian's records request, Greitens' office argued the Facebook and Twitter accounts used by the governor are not considered official state accounts because they were created before Greitens took office. The question of whether Greitens' original accounts were personal or public has not been resolved. No case law in Missouri addresses when public officials can block users on social media.

Greitens has continued to hold Facebook Live town hall-like sessions on his unofficial page, @EricGreitens, rather than on the new @GovernorGreitens page. The official page is governed by guidelines that specify what actions can get a user blocked, and challenging the governor or his policies is not among them.

Being blocked from a virtual town-hall meeting is the same as being denied entrance to an actual town-hall forum, said Jean Maneke, attorney for the Missouri Press Association.

"I truly believe that any time a public official uses social-media accounts to discuss public business, it's an official action of a public official, and that creates Sunshine Law implications for that account," Maneke said. "I believe the governor's Facebook account is a record of a public official."