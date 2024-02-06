Missourian's Denson to be honored at annual advertising awards

The American Advertising Awards -- known colloquially as the ADDYs -- are a chance to spotlight the region's best advertising, and this year, Donna Denson will be honored for her lifetime achievement in the industry.

Denson, advertising director for the Southeast Missourian, will be named the 2020 American Advertising Federation (AAF) of Cape Girardeau's Silver Medal Award recipient.

"I have great respect and admiration for all the previous award recipients," Denson said. "For me to receive this recognition is a truly humbling experience and a great honor."

The award is given to someone who has made outstanding contributions to advertising and who has been active in furthering the industry's standards, creative excellence and responsibility in areas of social concern, according to aaf.org.

"She's been involved in nearly every facet of advertising and has taught a lot of people and nurtured a lot of people," said Charles Wiles, co-founder of the AAF of Cape Girardeau. "One of the most impressive things to the judges was that she's been involved with a lot of niche publications."

Some of those publications include B Magazine, Flourish Magazine, The Best Years (TBY), Mind + Body Magazine, SemoHousehunter Magazine, People's Choice Awards and the Arrow, as well as several former publications, such as Tipoff Magazine and Southeast Living Magazine.

"We look for people with a long history that have done innovative things. Donna has done innovative things working with these niche publications," Wiles said. " ... You don't exist [in this industry] without being flexible, adaptive and innovative."

Along with his wife, Judy, Wiles co-founded the AAF of Cape Girardeau in 1992 -- formerly known as the Tri-State Advertising and Marketing Professionals -- and serves as chairman of the club's Silver Medal Award Committee. Along with several other judges who are past Silver Medal Award recipients, Wiles is responsible for helping select the annual winner.

"There are so many deserving people right now," Wiles said. "This is not a basketball game that somebody wins or loses. There's a whole bunch of winners out there that haven't been selected yet."