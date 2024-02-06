Missouri would get $500M under opioid settlement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The state attorney general on Thursday said Missouri could get as much as $500 million to help victims of the opioid epidemic as part of a tentative settlement with the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt said it would be the biggest "victim-centric" settlement ever in Missouri.

"While this proposed settlement won't bring back any of these victims, today's announcement brings the very real possibility of just over half a billion dollars that will go directly toward funding crucial addiction treatment, recovery, and intervention programs," Schmitt said in a statement.