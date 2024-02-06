Missouri works to settle lawsuit on medicine for foster kids

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A federal judge Monday gave preliminary approval to a settlement agreement for a lawsuit alleging Missouri overmedicated children in foster care with psychotropic drugs.

The agreement, which still needs final approval, calls for the state to make systemic changes to how it oversees prescriptions given to children in its care, including additional staff training and regular check-ups for kids on psychotropic medications.

Children's Rights and other advocacy groups last year filed the class-action lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Social Services on behalf of all foster children in the state.

The lawsuit claims psychotropic drugs are often prescribed as "chemical straight-jackets" for foster care children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or conduct disorder even though there are few to no Food and Drug Administration-approved uses for the drugs among children. The plaintiffs' attorneys said there's little research on how the drugs affect children's brains and possible side effects include disorders causing twitching, Type 2 diabetes, psychosis and suicidal thoughts.