Missouri won't make some flooded district make up lost days

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri education officials said 39 school districts won't need to make up the days they canceled because of flooding.
The waivers the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education granted this week excuse the districts from minimum school-calendar requirements.
The Joplin Globe reported the affected districts include Westview. The state waived 10 days after about 2 feet of floodwater filled some buildings. The district had finished all state testing. Westview superintendent Misty Hailey said the flooding "pretty much cut our building in half."
Flooding in April and early May claimed six lives statewide.
