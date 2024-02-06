All sections
NewsFebruary 2, 2017

Missouri woman on highway fatally struck by deputy

POTOSI, Mo. — A 66-year-old Missouri woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle driven by a sheriff’s deputy. KTVI-TV reported 66-year-old Brenda Gross of Washington County was fatally struck Monday night while walking along a rural road in the dark. ...

Associated Press

POTOSI, Mo. — A 66-year-old Missouri woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle driven by a sheriff’s deputy.

KTVI-TV reported 66-year-old Brenda Gross of Washington County was fatally struck Monday night while walking along a rural road in the dark.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said a relative called about 11:15 p.m. to say Gross possibly was driving while intoxicated. Deputies were dispatched to look for her.

Authorities said Cpl. Scott Pratt was on Old Highway 8 when he struck Gross with his vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jacobsen said Gross was dressed in dark clothing and he does not believe Pratt did anything wrong, but he has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to handle the investigation.

Information from: KTVI-TV, http://www.fox2now.com/

