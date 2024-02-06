Missouri woman on highway fatally struck by deputy

POTOSI, Mo. — A 66-year-old Missouri woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle driven by a sheriff’s deputy.

KTVI-TV reported 66-year-old Brenda Gross of Washington County was fatally struck Monday night while walking along a rural road in the dark.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said a relative called about 11:15 p.m. to say Gross possibly was driving while intoxicated. Deputies were dispatched to look for her.