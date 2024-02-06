KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri woman who has spent more than four decades in prison for a murder her supporters believe she did not commit will get a court hearing that could lead to her release.

The Missouri attorney general's office has agreed to an evidentiary hearing for Sandra Hemme, 63, who was convicted of murder in the Nov. 12, 1980, killing of Patricia Jeschke, a library worker in St. Joseph, The Kansas City Star reported Thursday.

Lawyers for the Innocence Project filed a petition in February seeking to exonerate and free Hemme, who was a patient at a psychiatric hospital when she gave conflicting statements about the murder to investigators.

In a response filed last week, the attorney general's office asked Circuit Judge Ryan Horsman to require lawyers involved in the case to be ready to set a date for the evidentiary hearing when they meet July 10.

Her attorneys said the only evidence linking Hemme to Jeschke's death were "wildly contradictory" and "factually impossible" statements she gave to detectives while she was a patient at the St. Joseph State Hospital's psychiatric ward.

She initially didn't mention a murder, then claimed Jeschke was killed by a man who police later determined was in Topeka at the time, and then later said she knew about the murder because of "extrasensory perception," according to her attorneys.

Two weeks after Jeschke's nude body was found on the floor of her apartment in eastern St. Joseph, Hemme told authorities she thought she stabbed the victim with a knife, but then added "I don't know. I don't know," according to her attorneys.