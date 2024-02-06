Missouri woman convicted of killing snake breeder husband

Renick, who was charged with first-degree murder, testified that an ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, shot her husband after they went to the business so she could ask her husband for a divorce.

Renick acknowledged that she later lied about what happened but said she loved her husband and did not want him to die.

Prosecutors contended that Renick, Humphrey and another woman conspired to kill the victim because Renick was experiencing financial problems at a spa she owned and she was concerned he would gain custody of their children if the couple divorced. Prosecutors said Renick was the sole beneficiary or a $1 million life insurance policy on her husband.

Humphrey has been convicted of first-degree murder and is awaiting sentencing. The other woman involved was not charged.