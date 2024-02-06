Missouri woman charged with hospital death from 2002

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- A former respiratory therapist who worked at a northern Missouri hospital where nine people died under suspicious circumstances 20 years ago has been charged in one of the deaths.

Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was charged last week with first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Fern Franco, who was one of nine people who died of cardiac collapse between Dec. 16, 2001, and May 18, 2002, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, KCUR reported.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday authorities continue to search for Hall, who might be using the name Semaboye.

Hall worked as a respiratory therapist at the 49-bed hospital when the patients died. Doctors and nurses at the hospital viewed the numbers of deaths as "medically suspicious," according to a law enforcement record supporting the probable cause for her arrest.

The case was revived after an analysis of Franco's tissue samples found succinylcholine and morphine, which were not prescribed or ordered for her by her doctors, according to a probable-cause statement by Chillicothe Police officer Brian Schmidt.

Some staff at the hospital believed Hall was responsible because of her proximity to the stricken patients, her access to deadly pharmaceuticals, and because she notified staff of every patient's cardiac emergency, according to the probable cause.

She was placed on administrative leave May 21, 2002, three days after Franco's death.