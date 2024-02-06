All sections
NewsNovember 15, 2019

Missouri woman charged after husband's body found in freezer

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities have arrested a woman whose husband's corpse was found in a freezer in a bedroom inside their southwest Missouri home, where it may have been stored for nearly a year.

Barbara Watters, 67, of Joplin, was arrested Thursday, a day after she was charged with abandonment of a corpse, a felony that is punishable by up to four years in prison.

The grim discovery was made after a witness told police that Paul Barton's body had been in Watters' freezer since his death on Dec. 30, 2018, a police officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Watters was arrested without incident at a home in Joplin, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, The Joplin Globe reported.

"She was standing in the yard there," police Capt. Nick Jimenez said.

The witness said Watters threatened to kill him if he notified police. Watters also threatened to kill police, firefighters and emergency medical workers if they attempted to come into her house, the witness said, according to the affidavit.

Police said she has unspecified "mental disorders" and is known to carry firearms.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the remains. While the criminal complaint says Watters "knowingly disposed of or left" Barton's corpse at her home without notifying law enforcement, Jimenez said formal identification of the body is pending.

No charges have been filed in his death.

Jimenez said in an interview that officers got the tip about the body Monday while investigating an unrelated Nov. 5 fire that damaged a home in the neighborhood. Officers served a search warrant Tuesday and found the body just where the witness said it would be.

Jimenez declined to describe how the witness knows Watters, although the affidavit said he was at her house on Nov. 7 when officers attempted to contact the occupants. The witness said Watters stood at the door pointing a handgun at officers on the other side and refused to allow him to answer the door.

The affidavit doesn't explain why officers were at the house that day, and Jimenez said he didn't know whether it was related to the arson inquiry.

Police weren't immediately able to provide a call history to the home. The Associated Press submitted a records request.

Watters had only minor past convictions for driving with an expired license and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, according to online court records in Missouri.

State News
