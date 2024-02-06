Missouri woman builds stray cat shelters for winter months

SAVANNAH, Mo. -- A cat owner in northwestern Missouri is crafting makeshift shelters to help keep stray cats warm during the winter months.

Savannah resident Lindy Anderson built the temporary shelters out of Styrofoam coolers, which she stuffed with straw and fitted with a cat-sized cutout entryway, the St. Joseph News-Press reported. Anderson is giving the small shelters away for free.

She started the initiative a few years ago after thinking about how many animals without homes must freeze to death in the winter.

Anderson, who has six cats of her own, made about 25 shelters in the first year, sharing the project on Facebook. Demand for the shelters grew so much that she made about 200 last year.

Anderson said she wouldn't be able to keep up with the shelter box initiative without the help of her husband, Kevin, and her son, Aidan Churchwell.