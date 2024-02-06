All sections
NewsJanuary 23, 2017

Missouri woman admits embezzling $380K on job

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A woman faces up to 23 years in federal prison after admitting in court she embezzled more than $380,000 from her former employer.

Regina Allison, 47, of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday in Springfield to mail fraud and filing a false tax return.

Prosecutors said she was fired from Allison Tire Company Inc. and Allison Oil and Auto Supply in November 2015 after supervisors discovered she had forged checks from accounts to pay fictitious businesses she had created.

Authorities say the theft took place over four years until she was fired.

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

