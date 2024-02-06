Missouri winning "war" on feral hogs, officials say

A multiagency effort to eliminate feral hogs statewide, which is concentrated in southeast Missouri, is showing impressive progress in the last five years.

The first quarterly "dashboard" report has been released by the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership (MFHEP).

The MFHEP reports 3,538 feral hogs were removed and euthanized from January through March 2020.

Extrapolating for the entire year, 14,152 should be eradicated by December 31.

For entire year of 2015, only 3,649 of the wild swine were taken in Missouri.

A family of feral hogs, called a "sounder," in a trap await euthanization at the Clearwater Conservation Area, Reynolds County. Missouri Department of Conservation

If the trend holds, the overall increase since '15 will be 287 percent.

The interagency partnership is made up of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Wildlife Service.

A county-by-county three-month list of euthanized feral hogs shows they came from 32 of the state's 88 counties, all in the southern part of Missouri.

"Feral hogs are detrimental to our (state's) agriculture industry and to Missouri's natural resources," said Jason Jensen, MDC incident commander for feral hog operations.

If the initiative sounds more like an infantry battalion going to war, it is by design.

"Our effort is based on a military model," he said. "Feral hogs are smart, incredibly destructive, and hard to bait into a trap.

"We have staff all around the state trapping feral hogs every day," Jensen said, adding it has been illegal since 2016 to hunt the animals on conservation areas.

"We used to encourage hunting," he said, "but (hunting) made the problem exponentially worse because it dispersed (hogs) who simply moved into new areas."

MDC said feral hogs are not indigenous to Missouri and started to show up in the state in the mid-1990s.

A feral hog is defined by the conservation agency as any hog, including wild boar, not identifiable by ear tags or other identification and roaming freely on public or private land without the land manager's or landowner's permission.