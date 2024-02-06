POTOSI, Mo. -- Missouri wildlife officials are seeking the public's help in finding the person who shot and injured a bald eagle, which later had to be euthanized.

The protected raptor was reported injured Friday when the U.S. Forest Service called Conservation Agent Jaymes Hall about the bird having been spotted in southern Washington County, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Hall said he found the injured bird and managed with help from other law enforcement to capture it and take it to the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, which specializes in rehabilitating and propagating birds of prey.