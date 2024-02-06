Missouri weighs longer hunting seasons for some fur-bearers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri conservation officials are considering a plan to extend the hunting season for species such as bobcats and raccoons that are typically killed for their fur.

A proposal from the state Department of Conservation would extend the season for eight so-called fur-bearing species -- raccoons, opossum, coyotes, mink, muskrats, river otters, bobcats and striped skunk.

The Missouri Conservation Commission last month gave preliminary approval to a plan to expand the hunting period by more than three months for some species, St. Louis Public Radio reported last week.

Interest in fur trapping has declined in recent decades, and as a result, populations of some breeds are flourishing, including coyotes and raccoons. State wildlife biologists say that opens the door to additional hunting.