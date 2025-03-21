All sections
NewsMarch 20, 2025

Missouri waives environmental rules for faster storm cleanup

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe has issued an executive order to speed up storm cleanup by temporarily waiving certain environmental regulations. This includes easing rules on waste disposal and burning vegetation.

Daily American Republic
story image illustation

Gov. Mike Kehoe has signed an executive order intended to accelerate storm cleanup efforts across Missouri.

The order allows the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to temporarily waive certain environmental regulations to address the widespread damage from recent severe weather, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The waivers, effective immediately for affected communities, cover:

• Disposal of yard waste and major appliances in sanitary landfills.

• Burning of woody vegetation.

• Asbestos abatement and demolition.

• Discharge of wastewater.

Kehoe stated the order aims to provide local jurisdictions with the necessary flexibility to expedite cleanup while maintaining public safety. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency reported significant debris accumulation from high winds and tornadoes.

The waivers will remain in effect until April 14 unless extended.

Tornado
