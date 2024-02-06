All sections
October 22, 2017

Missouri waives birth-certificate fees for foster-care children

JEFFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said the state no longer will make children in foster care pay a $15 fee to get copies of their birth certificates. Greitens in a Friday statement said the change is aimed at making it easier for teenagers in foster care to get records needed to apply for a driver's license and jobs...

Associated Press

JEFFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said the state no longer will make children in foster care pay a $15 fee to get copies of their birth certificates.

Greitens in a Friday statement said the change is aimed at making it easier for teenagers in foster care to get records needed to apply for a driver's license and jobs.

First lady Sheena Greitens suggested the change after youths in foster care complained to her about fees. She said the change will lower barriers for children in foster care and help them develop life skills.

The new governor and first lady have said helping foster-care children is a priority for them.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden said costs to the state will be minimal but didn't provide an estimated price tag.

State News
