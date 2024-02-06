Missouri voters split over country's direction

CHICAGO ï¿½ Missouri voters were sharply divided over the state of the nation as they cast ballots in the midterm election Tuesday, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate.

About half of the stateï¿½s voters said the country is on the right track, while the other half said itï¿½s headed the wrong way, AP VoteCast found.

The stateï¿½s voters did agree on something: they didnï¿½t like the way Congress is doing its job ï¿½ 73 percent said they disapprove.

Hereï¿½s a snapshot of who voted and why in Missouri, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 139,000 voters and nonvoters ï¿½ including 3,930 voters and 664 nonvoters in the State of Missouri ï¿½ conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Race for the Senate

Voters ousted incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and elected the stateï¿½s Republican attorney general, Josh Hawley, to replace her.

Fifty two percent of voters said they held a somewhat or very unfavorable view of McCaskill.

Hawley drew more support from white, male and older voters. Minority voters favored McCaskill, with 91 percent of black voters casting ballots for her.

A majority of Hawley voters ï¿½ 82 percent ï¿½ believed the country is headed in the right direction.

Republican retiree Richard Rice, 73, who attended a pro-Hawley rally Monday in Jefferson City, said he supported Hawley because Hawley backs President Donald Trump, whom Rice credits for a booming economy and a better relationship with North Korea.

ï¿½He has a sound idea of where we need to go,ï¿½ Rice said of Hawley. ï¿½And, I like the fact that he stands up and supports the president.ï¿½

Top issue: health care

Nearly 3 in 10 voters said health care is the most important issue facing the nation.

The issue was foremost for Dan Stewart, 57, vice president of a human resources company in Columbia. He said he doesnï¿½t think any candidate has a good solution for overhauling the way Americans get health insurance.

ï¿½I wish someone would say whatï¿½s causing the high costs,ï¿½ said Stewart, a Republican. ï¿½My big fear is that with Obamacare having failed so badly that everyone is going to run to a single-payer system.ï¿½

Six in 10 Missouri voters said they wanted to see the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 law that overhauled the nationï¿½s health insurance system, partly or entirely repealed.

Health care was a major theme in Missouri campaign ads. Hawley is among 20 Republican attorneys general who have asked the courts to rule the health-care law as unconstitutional.

Other voters cited immigration, the economy, terrorism and the environment as the top issue.

State of the economy

A majority of Missouri voters had a favorable view of the nationï¿½s economy.