Missouri voters narrowly approve sports betting amendment

By the time the NFL playoffs begin in January, sports betting will be legal in Missouri.

The only remaining question now that voters approved Amendment 2 is whether bettors will use platforms licensed in Missouri or if players will have to use accounts linked to licenses from other states. The amendment directs the Missouri Gaming Commission to make sports betting available by Dec. 1, 2025.

The result on sports wagering wasn’t clear until the final votes were reported from Greene County after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The southwest Missouri county voted 55% against sports betting, and with unofficial final results from the Secretary of State’s office showing a statewide margin of just 7,486 votes out of 2.9 million cast.

“Missouri has some of the best sports fans in the world and they showed up big for their favorite teams on Election Day,” Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals, said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The election didn’t go as well for the other gambling measure on the ballot. Voters said “no” to Amendment 5, which would have authorized a new casino near the Lake of the Ozarks. It is only the third time since 1980 that Missouri voters rejected a proposal to expand gambling in the state.

With all precincts reporting, Amendment 5 was losing 52% to 48%.

Winning for Missouri Education, the committee funded by the two biggest online bookmakers, FanDuel and DraftKings, poured a record of almost $41 million into the campaign. That proved to be just enough to overcome a $14 million opposition campaign funded by Caesars Entertainment, which pulled its television ads three weeks before Election Day.

Initially polling with an advantage of 20 percentage points, the narrow vote on Tuesday shows how effectively an opposition campaign undermined support.

New constitutional amendments become law 30 days after the election, so the first legal bets in Missouri could be placed as early as Dec. 5.

Backers of Amendment 5, who spent $4.2 million to make the ballot and another $6 million on the fall campaign, were unable to overcome skepticism of the benefits of expanded gambling created by the anti-sports wagering campaign.

Missouri voters last defeated a gambling measure in 2004 when voters rejected a proposal similar to Amendment 5. That would have authorized a licensed casino for the White River near Rockaway Beach in southwest Missouri.

Under state law, casinos must be located within 1,000 feet of the main channel of either the Mississippi or Missouri rivers.

The only other gambling proposal to lose was a measure to allow wagering on simulcast horse races in 1992. Voters had approved parimutuel wagering on live horse races in 1984 but no track was built.

Amendment 2

The initiative campaign to legalize sports betting emerged from years of frustration with the General Assembly, where a triangular debate pitted casinos and sports teams against video lottery proponents against ‘gray market’ games vendors who profit from inaction.

“We’re not extremely optimistic that that’s going to happen,” Mike Whittle, general counsel for the St. Louis Cardinals, said last year of the possibilities of legislative action. “I mean, we’ve kind of seen that movie way too many times.”