JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri voters enshrined abortion rights in their constitution Tuesday, positioning the state to undo one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bans.

“Tonight, through the sheer will and power of the people, Missouri becomes the first state to end a total abortion ban at the ballot box,” Abortion Action Missouri Executive Director Mallory Schwarz said in a statement.

Missouri currently allows abortions only in cases of medical emergencies. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. The amendment guarantees people's right to make decisions about their reproductive health, such as whether to get an abortion, take birth control or get in vitro fertilization.

But the amendment does not explicitly undo the law, meaning abortion-rights advocates will need to sue to overturn the ban.

The campaign against the amendment, Missouri Stands with Women, pledged Tuesday to continue fighting it.

“Life supporters will not sit back and watch as Big Abortion works to dismantle all the health and safety protections put in place to protect women and babies,” Missouri Stands with Women spokesperson Stephanie Bell said in a statement.

Voters in eight other states decided Tuesday whether to add the right to abortion to their state constitutions.

The Missouri measure allows the state legislature to enact restrictions or bans on abortion after viability — a sticking point for some abortion-rights supporters. The term “viability” is used by health care providers to describe whether a pregnancy is expected to continue developing normally or whether a fetus might survive outside the uterus. Though there's no defined time frame, doctors say it is sometime after the 21st week of pregnancy.

Advocates had worried that failing to include such limits would sink their chances of passing abortion protections. But others cautioned against giving the state's Republican-controlled Legislature the power to enact regulations that could effectively end access to the measure.