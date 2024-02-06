Missouri voters dump never-used redistricting reforms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Two years after Missouri voters enacted a first-of-its-kind initiative intended to create "partisan fairness" in voting districts, they have changed their minds.

Before the measure could be used, voters reversed key parts of it in Tuesday's election. They opted instead to return to a method that will let commissions composed of Democratic and Republican loyalists redraw state legislative districts after census results are released.

The Missouri vote broke a string of nationwide electoral victories for redistricting reform advocates and opened the potential for Missouri to experiment with another nationally unique model -- one that could exclude noncitizens from the population totals used in redistricting.

Some supporters of the 2018 initiative, known as Clean Missouri, asserted voters were tricked into undercutting it by the Republican-led Legislature, which placed Amendment 3 on this year's ballot. The amendment passed with just 51% of the vote.

"I'm not sure that voters fully understood that they were in fact repealing what they had passed in 2018 rather than building on it," said Yurij Rudensky, a redistricting attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.

Republican state Sen. Dan Hegeman discusses voter approval of a ballot measure he sponsored during an interview Thursday in his state Capitol office in Jefferson City, Missouri. Constitutional Amendment 3 reversed key portions of a redistricting ballot measure that had been approved by voters in 2018. Among other things, the measure drops "partisan fairness" and "competitiveness" to the bottom of the priority list for drawing districts and elevates the importance of compact districts. David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press

By contrast, some Republican lawmakers contend voters were misled by the original measure.

"I don't think there's a problem with letting voters reconsider it," said Republican state Sen. Dan Hegeman, who sponsored this year's measure. He said it returns redistricting to "a tried and true method."

Missouri's 2018 initiative had been part of a national movement aimed at combating partisan gerrymandering, which occurs when politicians draw voting districts to give themselves or their political parties an advantage in future elections.

Voters in Colorado, Michigan, Ohio and Utah all passed redistricting overhauls that year. Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment Tuesday shifting redistricting power away from its legislature, currently controlled by Democrats, to a bipartisan commission of lawmakers and citizens.

The original Clean Missouri measure also limited lobbyist gifts and campaign contributions to lawmakers, and made lawmakers' records open to the public. The ballot summary listed all of those things while also noting it changed the "process and criteria for redrawing state legislative districts." But the ballot summary provided no specifics of how redistricting would change.