Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting

Missourians have approved a constitutional amendment that prohibits ranked-choice or approval voting — becoming the 11th state to do so.

The amendment was approved by roughly a 2-to-1 margin.

Ranked-choice and approval voting have been adopted in places such as Maine and Alaska. Proponents argue that these changes make elections less polarized and hyperpartisan.

In a ranked-choice system, voters rank candidates in order of preference, rather than picking only one. An animation demonstrating the process can be found here.

Supporters of ranked-choice voting who opposed the ban argued that ranked-choice systems encourage candidates to appeal to a broader political spectrum, rather than pandering to the most ideologically extreme voters in either party.

Opponents of ranked-choice voting who supported the ban countered that ranked-choice and approval voting are more confusing and likely to result in ballot errors.

St. Louis already has adopted a form of approval voting for its citywide primary elections. In this system, voters can cast a ballot for multiple candidates. The two candidates with the most support win. St. Louis will continue to use approval voting because it was implemented before the Amendment 7 ban.