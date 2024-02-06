All sections
November 8, 2018

Missouri voter turnout highest for midterm since 1994

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- About 58 percent of Missouri's registered voters turned out to cast ballots in Tuesday's elections. The preliminary figures reported Wednesday by the secretary of state's office would mark the highest turnout in a presidential midterm election since a 59 percent rate in 1994...

Associated Press

The top attraction was the U.S. Senate race in which Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill. More than 2.4 million people cast votes, and Hawley won with more than 51 percent.

The next highest vote-getter was constitutional Amendment 2, which legalizes medical marijuana.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

