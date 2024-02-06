Missouri voter rights case in the hands of appeals panel

O'FALLON, Mo. — With the election just three weeks away, a federal appeals panel in St. Louis is expected to rule soon on whether Missourians casting mail-in ballots can drop them off in person, despite a state regulation requiring them to be received through the mail.

U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes in Kansas City on Friday issued a temporary restraining order allowing voters to return mail-in ballots in person, saying any harm or cost to the secretary of state's office was minimal, "especially when weighed against the risk of total disenfranchisement of Missouri voters."

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a statement he was "disappointed a federal judge decided to legislate from the bench and overturn the will of the people, through their elected representatives, to have safe and secure elections."

But a day after his initial ruling, Wimes granted Ashcroft's request for a temporary stay, pending a ruling by the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It's unclear when the three-judge panel will issue its ruling.

Amid concerns about voting during the coronavirus pandemic, Missouri lawmakers in the spring approved a plan allowing anyone to vote by mail. One aspect of the law prohibits dropping the ballot off in person.