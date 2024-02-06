Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to be held in September

The Veterans in Defense of Liberty will host the fifth annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Liberty Riders of America Cav Division along with other bikers and law enforcement will ride in a Parade of Honor to the Veterans Memorial Wall at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial and the veterans memorial event Sept. 16 in Perryville, Missouri. There will also be a ceremony included with the festivities for the day.

The event will feature keynote speaker retired Col. John Clark, retired Col. Jack Jackson and "The Saluting Marine" Veteran Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers. According to a Veterans in Defense of Liberty news release, Chambers is known for standing at attention for hours during the Rolling Thunder event in Washington, D.C.