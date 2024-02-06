All sections
August 8, 2023

Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to be held in September

The Veterans in Defense of Liberty will host the fifth annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. The Liberty Riders of America Cav Division along with other bikers and law enforcement will ride in a Parade of Honor to the Veterans Memorial Wall at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial and the veterans memorial event Sept. 16 in Perryville, Missouri. There will also be a ceremony included with the festivities for the day...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Riders roll through Perryville, Missouri, during the 2022 Missouri Vietnam Wall Run.
Riders roll through Perryville, Missouri, during the 2022 Missouri Vietnam Wall Run.

The Veterans in Defense of Liberty will host the fifth annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Liberty Riders of America Cav Division along with other bikers and law enforcement will ride in a Parade of Honor to the Veterans Memorial Wall at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial and the veterans memorial event Sept. 16 in Perryville, Missouri. There will also be a ceremony included with the festivities for the day.

The event will feature keynote speaker retired Col. John Clark, retired Col. Jack Jackson and "The Saluting Marine" Veteran Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers. According to a Veterans in Defense of Liberty news release, Chambers is known for standing at attention for hours during the Rolling Thunder event in Washington, D.C.

The release stated the Perryville town square will hold live music, food and vendors.

Perryville, Bikers on the Square and "The Saluting Marine" standing at attention will welcome the Missouri Vietnam Wall Run at the town square during the parade.

All of the riders who are participating in the event will meet between 10:15 to 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Fredericktown City Hall at 124 W. Main St. to ride in the law enforcement-led Parade of Honor to the Perryville Veterans Memorial Wall.

For more information on the free event, visit www.missourivietnamwallrun.org.

