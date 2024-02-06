Missouri veterans court sees first graduate

CARTHAGE, Mo. -- At 18, Justin Cozart was addicted to meth. At 20, soon after the 9/11 attacks, he joined the Army, hoping to defend his country and stamp out his drug habit under a military boot heel.

But Cozart's drug use survived a tour of duty in Iraq, eventually getting him expelled from the military, and upon his return to Joplin, Missouri, he said he began dealing drugs, joined a local gang, and was arrested multiple times.

Years of addiction had destroyed many of Cozart's most important relationships, including with his daughter.

"I missed the first five years of her life," he said .

Last month, Cozart finally chalked up a win, becoming the first graduate of Jasper County's new veterans court. At 33, after an 18-month regimen of counseling, residential rehab, drug tests and regular court dates, he is clean.

Courts in the county are changing their approach to people like Cozart -- veterans and parents who run afoul of state law.

He was the first to choose the special court docket for veterans, with its myriad requirements, over jail time. He is the first example of its potential impact.

"If he (Cozart) hadn't made the decision to turn his life around, what we did wouldn't have made any difference," said L. Wynne Krell, Cozart's mentor and a retired lieutenant commander for the Coast Guard.

Yet Cozart said it was the stringent requirements of the court program that helped him turn things around. Today, he is sober and employed. He is taking vocational classes and has resumed regular visits with his daughter.

Court officials in Jasper County say the program is helping people whose mental-health problems, including addiction, land them in court repeatedly. It adds to a roster of several programs in the county that offers such people an option besides jail time.

Since Cozart began the program, another 10 people have joined, including one who stood before the judge for the first time before Cozart's graduation ceremony. The court system this year hired a new employee to run the veterans court.

Advocates say the court works by employing tools outside the court's typical repertoire. Veterans who participate in the program undergo counseling, take regular drug tests and sometimes enter residential rehab programs, all with the close-range involvement of a team of social workers and court employees.

On court days, the courtroom bears little resemblance to the rapid-fire penal system that churns through thousands of cases in Jasper County each year.

The judge speaks familiarly with offenders, or "participants," amid a support-group atmosphere. On Oct. 23, when another veteran stood before the bench and said he had been sober for 20 days after decades of alcohol abuse, he received a round of applause.